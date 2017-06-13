Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Yext launches app directory with 26 partners for two-way data exchange

Jun 13, 2017 by Greg Sterling Data integrations span a range of categories and partners.

Google won’t add featured snippets analytics in Search Console

Jun 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Don’t bank on Google sharing any data on how your website is being used in the featured snippets.

SMX Advanced keynote: Google explains mobile-first, featured snippets data & more

Jun 13, 2017 by Matt McGee Google’s Gary Illyes sits down with Search Engine Land’s founding editor, Danny Sullivan, for a keynote conversation covering a wide range of Google- and SEO-related topics.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Google doodle doubles as video game for Cricket fans

Jun 13, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues To celebrate this week’s ICC Championship tournament, Google designed a digital game of crickets playing… cricket.

SEO and content convergence: Making the most of moments that matter

Jun 13, 2017 by Jim Yu Columnist Jim Yu notes that as the digital marketing industry matures, SEO and content marketing are becoming more and more integrated.

Yet another study shows featured snippets lead to significant drops in organic clicks

Jun 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz With Google showing more and more featured snippets, more studies are coming out showing how they impact the core web results.

How to check if you’ve screwed up your AdWords account, v.2

Jun 13, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert Columnist Daniel Gilbert shares an updated version of an AdWords script that scans your account to identify some of the most common issues, including misspellings and outdated seasonal ads.

How to solve the mystery of what your customers really want

Jun 13, 2017 by Content Provided by IBM How well do you really know your customers? If your company is like most brands, you already realize that you don’t really know them at all. In fact, a 2015 study from Aberdeen Group found that just 4 percent of organizations are fully satisfied with their ability to ensure data-driven conversations with their customers. That’s […]