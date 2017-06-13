Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google featured snippets, Yext app directory & more SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Yext launches app directory with 26 partners for two-way data exchange
Jun 13, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Data integrations span a range of categories and partners.
- Google won’t add featured snippets analytics in Search Console
Jun 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Don’t bank on Google sharing any data on how your website is being used in the featured snippets.
- SMX Advanced keynote: Google explains mobile-first, featured snippets data & more
Jun 13, 2017 by Matt McGee
Google’s Gary Illyes sits down with Search Engine Land’s founding editor, Danny Sullivan, for a keynote conversation covering a wide range of Google- and SEO-related topics.
- ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Google doodle doubles as video game for Cricket fans
Jun 13, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
To celebrate this week’s ICC Championship tournament, Google designed a digital game of crickets playing… cricket.
- SEO and content convergence: Making the most of moments that matter
Jun 13, 2017 by Jim Yu
Columnist Jim Yu notes that as the digital marketing industry matures, SEO and content marketing are becoming more and more integrated.
- Yet another study shows featured snippets lead to significant drops in organic clicks
Jun 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
With Google showing more and more featured snippets, more studies are coming out showing how they impact the core web results.
- How to check if you’ve screwed up your AdWords account, v.2
Jun 13, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert
Columnist Daniel Gilbert shares an updated version of an AdWords script that scans your account to identify some of the most common issues, including misspellings and outdated seasonal ads.
- How to solve the mystery of what your customers really want
Jun 13, 2017 by Content Provided by IBM
How well do you really know your customers? If your company is like most brands, you already realize that you don’t really know them at all. In fact, a 2015 study from Aberdeen Group found that just 4 percent of organizations are fully satisfied with their ability to ensure data-driven conversations with their customers. That’s […]
- The role of traditional public relations in SEO
Jun 12, 2017 by Jeremy Knauff
Modern link building relies on a traditional public relations approach. Columnist Jeremy Knauff and PR expert Cheryl Snapp Conner share insight on how to achieve success in this critical area.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 4 reasons your PPC programs can fail
- Incremental innovation: How to make big changes in your email program, one step at a time
- The Periodic Table of SEO Success Factors: 2017 edition now released
- Twitter gives brands DM buttons for people to open links, post pre-written tweets
- Report: 2016 holiday quarter saw highest rate of digital influence on store visitation
- Facebook brings value metrics to campaigns to help advertisers target the best customers
- NetLine brings company-targeting to its self-service content marketing portal
- The adChain blockchain launches to rescue ad tech
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google’s San Jose plans swell to 8 million square feet, Mercury News
Local & Maps
- Google My Business Website FAQ, Mike Blumenthal
- More Levels, and more way to contribute for Local Guides, Google Blog
Link Building
- 5 Incredible EDU Links (And How to Get Them!), theupperranks.com
Searching
- Google Flights has landed down under, Official Google Australia Blog
SEO
- Ask Yoast case study: SEO of a photographer’s site, Yoast
- Bang Your Head – 7 Types of Aggressive Advertising From Sites Negatively Impacted By Google Quality Updates, SEM Rush
- Google Quality Algorithms Don’t Use Machine Learning In A Targeted Way, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Can I Drive Traffic to an Existing Site? #AskanSEO, Search Engine Journal
SEM / Paid Search
- 5 Best Practices for Creating Successful YouTube Video Ads, Metric Theory
- Knock-Off Thousands from Your Bottom Line with Close Variants, WordStream
Search Marketing
