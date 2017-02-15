Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google’s latest search feature serves up fun facts about animals, plants, fruits & vegetables

Feb 15, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Adding the words “fun facts” to queries for animals, plants, fruits or vegetables will surface list of facts atop search results.

Keyword SWOT analysis: Finding your content opportunities

Feb 15, 2017 by Casie Gillette Columnist Casie Gillette shows how regularly evaluating your keyword rankings and associated content can be a great way to stay on top of a long-running SEO program.

Google releases new video on how to hire an SEO consultant

Feb 15, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Thinking of hiring an SEO firm or consultant? Watch this video from Google’s Maile Ohye on what questions to ask and what to look for during that hiring process.