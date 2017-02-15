Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google fun facts, how to hire SEOs & SEO analysis
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google’s latest search feature serves up fun facts about animals, plants, fruits & vegetables
Feb 15, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Adding the words “fun facts” to queries for animals, plants, fruits or vegetables will surface list of facts atop search results.
- Keyword SWOT analysis: Finding your content opportunities
Feb 15, 2017 by Casie Gillette
Columnist Casie Gillette shows how regularly evaluating your keyword rankings and associated content can be a great way to stay on top of a long-running SEO program.
- Google releases new video on how to hire an SEO consultant
Feb 15, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Thinking of hiring an SEO firm or consultant? Watch this video from Google’s Maile Ohye on what questions to ask and what to look for during that hiring process.
- Create an RFP for your next website project with this step-by-step guide
Feb 15, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
From technology selection to revamped branding, the process of redesigning a website is far more than new colors and content. Proper up-front preparation and a thorough understanding of your goals and needs set you up for long-term success. This guide from Bayshore Solutions will walk you through the RFP development process and serve as a […]
