Official: Google makes change, results are no longer in denial over ‘Did the Holocaust happen?’

Dec 20, 2016 by Danny Sullivan Criticized for listing a Holocaust-denial site first, Google’s results are finally changing — but probably due to external factors.

Google AMP reports now differentiate between critical and non-critical errors

Dec 20, 2016 by Barry Schwartz Google Search Console has upgraded the AMP error report to show which errors are causing your AMP content to not be indexed in Google.

Australian appeals court rules Google did not defame man

Dec 20, 2016 by Barry Schwartz A Melbourne appeals court said Google is not responsible for defamation of a man based on the images shown in the search results.

Compare 16 leading digital analytics platform providers

Dec 20, 2016 by Digital Marketing Depot Digital analytics play a crucial role in nearly every enterprise’s digital marketing strategy, not only for tracking and measuring website traffic, but for tracking and measuring other digital channels as well. Marketing Land’s “Enterprise Digital Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for digital analytics platforms and the considerations involved in implementation. The 42-page […]

Link campaigns: Strategy development and review

Dec 20, 2016 by Andrew Dennis Whether you’re planning to pursue links in 2017 or continue an existing link-building project, columnist Andrew Dennis reminds us that December is an ideal month to review your link campaign strategy.