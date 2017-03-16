Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Home integration, AdWords local extensions & PageRank
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Home gets ‘Beauty & The Beast’ promo, but Google says it’s not an ad
Mar 16, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Appears to be the first-ever commercialization of Google’s home assistant product.
- Google launches location extension display ads for local businesses
Mar 16, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Some other display ads may be converted automatically to the new format when users are nearby.
- Mapping keywords to the buyer journey in SEO
Mar 16, 2017 by Janet Driscoll Miller
Many marketers find keyword research difficult, but it doesn’t have to be! Columnist Janet Driscoll Miller shares her process for finding the right keywords, mapping those keywords to the right content and measuring their effectiveness.
- Easy visualizations of PageRank and Page Groups with Gephi
Mar 16, 2017 by Patrick Stox
Contributor Patrick Stox walks us through how to use a cluster analysis tool to visualize websites and identify opportunities for improving their link structure.
- Marketing in a ‘Post-Digital’ World: New rules for connecting with today’s customer
Mar 15, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Today’s customer operates in a ‘post-digital’ world, where the boundaries between physical and digital have disappeared. Empowered customers demand more from brand relationships, and expect an experience that is personal, relevant, and technologically seamless at every touchpoint. To stay on top in this fiercely competitive world your marketing organization needs to be constantly chasing and […]
- Master modern marketing technology leadership over 3 intense days
Mar 15, 2017 by Scott Brinker
We’re only 7 weeks away from the MarTech conference in San Francisco, May 9-11. This will be the biggest and best one yet, with 70+ sessions, 100+ speakers, 100+ exhibitors and sponsors, and 2,500+ marketing and marketing technology leaders gathering together to meet, learn, and be inspired by each other. If you’re working the intersection of marketing, technology, […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Is the way you think about reach outdated?
- Google Home gets ‘Beauty & The Beast’ promo, but Google says it’s not an ad
- YouTube to end Annotations in May
- Amazon adds Alexa to its main iOS app
- 4 steps to ROI-positive marketing attribution in 90 days
- National retailers: Stop ignoring local SEO
- About.com CEO: What we’ve learned in pivot from one-site-fits-all to several vertical sites
- Adblock Plus names independent Acceptable Ads Committee
- With cost per visit, xAd brings search-like performance to mobile advertising
- SimilarWeb now offers more granular metrics through Digital Insights
- Campaign Monitor buys customer data platform Tagga
- Publishers must start proactively fighting fraud and non-human traffic
- Urban Airship expands app notification capabilities to mobile web and PC
- Your guide to using Google Assistant and the Google search app on Android & iPhone
- Use Artificial Intelligence to bridge the gap between data and personalization
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- NY Legislators Looking At Installing A Free Speech-Stomping ‘Right To Be Forgotten’, TechDirt
- British camping site in row with Google over search tool block it claims is costing millions, Telegraph
- Do Googlers Patrol The Black Hat Forums? Maybe Not., Search Engine Roundtable
- Giving Away the Farm: Proposal Development for New SEO Agencies, Moz
- My Next Adventure | Larry Kim, LinkedIn
Local & Maps
Link Building
- 5 ways site audits prepare you for a link building campaign, Raven Blog
- Your Daily SEO Fix: Link Building & Ranking Zero, Moz
Searching
- Paul Haahr From Google Explains Offensive Vs Inaccurate, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Crawling Smarter on the Infinite Web, Majestic Blog
- Google Search Snippets Showing False Dates?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s John Mueller Gives Advice On Helping An SEO Land A Job At A Large Publisher, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Important Is Page Speed For SEO?, Digitaleer
- HTTPS Migration – Case Study of Securing TheGuitarLesson.com Over SSL, TheGuitarLesson.com
- Old-School On-Page Optimization: 6 Methods That Google Hates, Search Engine Journal
- Rank Tracking in a RankBrain World, Search Engine Journal
- What is SEO in 2017 and How Does SEO Tie in with Content?, State of Digital
SEM / Paid Search
- Boost PPC Revenue with AdWords Promotion Extensions, Metric Theory
- Capture User Attention And Hold It On The Landing Page, PPC Hero
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.