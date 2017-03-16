Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Home gets ‘Beauty & The Beast’ promo, but Google says it’s not an ad

Mar 16, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Appears to be the first-ever commercialization of Google’s home assistant product.

Google launches location extension display ads for local businesses

Mar 16, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Some other display ads may be converted automatically to the new format when users are nearby.

Mapping keywords to the buyer journey in SEO

Mar 16, 2017 by Janet Driscoll Miller Many marketers find keyword research difficult, but it doesn’t have to be! Columnist Janet Driscoll Miller shares her process for finding the right keywords, mapping those keywords to the right content and measuring their effectiveness.

Easy visualizations of PageRank and Page Groups with Gephi

Mar 16, 2017 by Patrick Stox Contributor Patrick Stox walks us through how to use a cluster analysis tool to visualize websites and identify opportunities for improving their link structure.

Marketing in a ‘Post-Digital’ World: New rules for connecting with today’s customer

Mar 15, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Today’s customer operates in a ‘post-digital’ world, where the boundaries between physical and digital have disappeared. Empowered customers demand more from brand relationships, and expect an experience that is personal, relevant, and technologically seamless at every touchpoint. To stay on top in this fiercely competitive world your marketing organization needs to be constantly chasing and […]