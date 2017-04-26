Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Home recipes, app indexing & Doodles
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Simple tips to get your app indexed, ranked & installed
Apr 26, 2017 by John E Lincoln
Got an app you’d like to promote? Columnist John Lincoln provides some basic tips for helping your app to appear in Google’s “app pack” search results.
- Google Home now helps you cook over 5 million recipes
Apr 26, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google partners with Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Food Network and others to bring millions of recipes to the Google Assistant.
- Cassini spacecraft’s grand finale at Saturn depicted in Google doodle
Apr 26, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google’s out-of-this-world doodle depicts the Cassini Spacecraft taking a photo shoot of Saturn and its rings.
