Simple tips to get your app indexed, ranked & installed

Apr 26, 2017 by John E Lincoln Got an app you’d like to promote? Columnist John Lincoln provides some basic tips for helping your app to appear in Google’s “app pack” search results.

Google Home now helps you cook over 5 million recipes

Apr 26, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google partners with Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Food Network and others to bring millions of recipes to the Google Assistant.

Cassini spacecraft’s grand finale at Saturn depicted in Google doodle

Apr 26, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google’s out-of-this-world doodle depicts the Cassini Spacecraft taking a photo shoot of Saturn and its rings.

