SearchCap: Google home service ads, Google Image SEO & link building
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google home service ads come to the East Coast & open up to more service categories
Jul 17, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The local home services ad product is now available in 5 metro areas in the US.
- 9 SEO tips for better Google Image search results
Jul 17, 2017 by Wesley Young
Before you start exploring voice search, make sure you’ve optimized your site images as fully as possible, suggests columnist Wesley Young. Find out why and how to take advantage of this often-neglected type of search.
- An easy quarterly plan for local link building
Jul 17, 2017 by Greg Gifford
Looking to build links for your local business? In this helpful how-to piece, columnist Greg Gifford outlines his process for finding and acquiring local links.
- What marketers need to know about addressable TV and OLV
Jul 17, 2017 by Justin Freid
As the population ages, the folks with the spending power are more likely to watch TV in non-traditional ways. Contributor Justin Freid explains how marketers can tap into this audience with online video and addressable TV.
- Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 Google doodle returns cricket-inspired video game
Jul 17, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google is once again displaying the video game it first introduced for the men’s ICC Championship tournament last month.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Snapchat releases Snap Publisher: self-serve ad creation tool converts horizontal videos, websites into vertical video ads
- How marketers’ influence can expand beyond lead gen: Utilizing remarketing for nurturing leads
- The most brand-safe app category is not what you’d expect
- Watson helps AdYouLike screen content for native ads
- For Trusona’s CMO, a startup mindset means being a jack-of-all-trades
- Move over millennials, Gen-Z now the largest single population segment
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Interview with Hector Ouilhet, head of design for Google Search and Assistant, Business Insider
- Update on the Department of Labor Lawsuit, Google Blog
- Matt McGee Also Leaving The Search Industry, Search Engine Roundtable
Local & Maps
- Google Maps has started showing a travel time graph for directions, androidpolice.com
- Google Testing Rate & Review Call To Action In Local Panel, Search Engine Roundtable
Link Building
- Google Just Can’t Get Away From PageRank, Blame Moz Domain Authority, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- Anne Hathaway Is Listed As Shakespeare’s Wife On Google And I Can’t Stop Laughing, buzzfeed.com
- Back Button On Google Loading Blank Page For Some, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Testing A Darker & More Bold AMP Logo In The Search Results, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Testing Fade Away People Also Search For Box, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Using Meta Keywords Tag Not a Google Spam Signal, The SEM Post
SEM / Paid Search
- Automate Your Budget Projections Using Supermetrics, PPC Hero
- Best New Online Advertising Features of 2017 (So Far), WordStream
- Game of Thrones Advertising in Paid Search, AdGooroo
- Gmail Ads Got an Upgrade! How Your Marketing Plan Can Benefit, PPC Hero
Search Marketing
