Google home service ads come to the East Coast & open up to more service categories

Jul 17, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The local home services ad product is now available in 5 metro areas in the US.

9 SEO tips for better Google Image search results

Jul 17, 2017 by Wesley Young Before you start exploring voice search, make sure you’ve optimized your site images as fully as possible, suggests columnist Wesley Young. Find out why and how to take advantage of this often-neglected type of search.

An easy quarterly plan for local link building

Jul 17, 2017 by Greg Gifford Looking to build links for your local business? In this helpful how-to piece, columnist Greg Gifford outlines his process for finding and acquiring local links.

What marketers need to know about addressable TV and OLV

Jul 17, 2017 by Justin Freid As the population ages, the folks with the spending power are more likely to watch TV in non-traditional ways. Contributor Justin Freid explains how marketers can tap into this audience with online video and addressable TV.