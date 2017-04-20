Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Home users, Apple expands search ads & Google suggested video clips
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Apple expanding successful Search Ads to three new English-speaking markets
Apr 19, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Ads will begin serving in the UK, Australia and New Zealand on April 25.
- Google Home can now support and distinguish up to six separate users
Apr 20, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The new feature, which rolls out today, enables multiple users to receive personalized results.
- Google tests ‘suggested clip’ in search results where video jumps directly to the answer
Apr 20, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google wants to help you skip video introductions when searching for “how to” queries and jump you directly to the answer in the video.
- 2017 SEM growth hacks: Monster growth from brand protection
Apr 20, 2017 by Lori Weiman
Are your competitors bidding on your branded terms and driving up your CPCs? If so, what can you do? In part 1 of her multi-part series on brand protection, columnist Lori Weiman provides some advice on how to make your brand terms work for you, even when the competition is fierce.
- SEO & intelligent content: Discovery, connection and improved performance
Apr 20, 2017 by Jim Yu
Jim Yu explains how search data can be used to better understand your customers, allowing you to create targeted, “intelligent” content that will really move the needle.
- Preparing for local reach in a ‘post-rank’ world, Part 2: Create content for local research
Apr 20, 2017 by Megan Hannay
Columnist Megan Hannay takes a look at why big brands need to create in-depth local content to boost local reach, even in a world of “instant answers.”
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- SEO & website design: Everything you need to know
- Is Ripoff Report subverting Google take-downs?
- Report: Digital ad growth slows to single digits for first time
- Personalization in a post-brick-and-mortar world
- Oracle adds ad verification to its data wheelhouse by acquiring Moat
- Optimizely buys Experiment Engine for its optimization tools
- Google introduces fully-automated ‘Smart’ display campaigns
- Report: Google Chrome may include ad blocker in both desktop and mobile versions
- Facebook’s Places Graph makes 140 million locations available to developers for free
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Local & Maps
- Google GMB Upgrades Bulk Listing Insights and Provides High Traffic Store Data, Mike Blumenthal
- Get lost in earth’s beauty from space, Google Blog
- GMB Now Allows All Dashboard Accounts to Access 18 months of Data, Mike Blumenthal
- The Ghent Altarpiece: how we digitized one of the most influential artworks of all time, Google Blog
Link Building
- New: Trust Flow History Tool now has 18 months History, Majestic Blog
Searching
- SearchResearch Challenge (4/19/17): Can you build (or find) an interactive widget for the island viewing problem?, SearchReSearch
- Google’s search algorithms act as our brains—but what are they trying to get us to think?, Quartz
SEO
- 9 Local SEO Experts Share One Secret to their Success, Search Engine Journal
- Building a B2B Mobile SEO Strategy? 5 Key Points To Consider, komarketing.com
- Google Fixes Fetch As Google & Submit URL Form, Search Engine Roundtable
- Improve local SEO with Google My Business, Yoast
- Large Site SEO Basics: Faceted Navigation, Moz
SEM / Paid Search
Search Marketing
- 8 Google Trends tips anyone can use, Vertical Leap
