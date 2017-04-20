Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Apple expanding successful Search Ads to three new English-speaking markets

Apr 19, 2017 by Greg Sterling Ads will begin serving in the UK, Australia and New Zealand on April 25.

Google Home can now support and distinguish up to six separate users

Apr 20, 2017 by Greg Sterling The new feature, which rolls out today, enables multiple users to receive personalized results.

Google tests ‘suggested clip’ in search results where video jumps directly to the answer

Apr 20, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google wants to help you skip video introductions when searching for “how to” queries and jump you directly to the answer in the video.

2017 SEM growth hacks: Monster growth from brand protection

Apr 20, 2017 by Lori Weiman Are your competitors bidding on your branded terms and driving up your CPCs? If so, what can you do? In part 1 of her multi-part series on brand protection, columnist Lori Weiman provides some advice on how to make your brand terms work for you, even when the competition is fierce.

SEO & intelligent content: Discovery, connection and improved performance

Apr 20, 2017 by Jim Yu Jim Yu explains how search data can be used to better understand your customers, allowing you to create targeted, “intelligent” content that will really move the needle.

Obsessed with SEO & SEM? Meet thousands of others like you at SMX Advanced

Apr 20, 2017 by Search Engine Land Search marketers have been flocking to SMX Advanced and selling the conference out for 10 years running. Their shared obsession for search makes SMX Advanced the annual must-attend tribal meeting. Why should you attend? SMX Advanced is the only conference that caters to experienced search professionals. The agenda is packed with sessions focused on SEO […]