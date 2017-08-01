Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Image Search adds badges for recipes, videos, products and animated images

Aug 1, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google will now show you if an image in their search results is a GIF or video or recipe with a small little badge on the corner of the image.

Google releases details on new beta Search Console reports

Aug 1, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google has confirmed they are working on a beta of the new Google Search Console and shared some new reports they are offering to beta testers.

Search marketers plan to attend SMX East to become martech trailblazers

Aug 1, 2017 by Search Engine Land We get it. Marketing is now a software-powered discipline that blends the art of creative and science of data. New technologies are deeply interwoven into marketing operations and strategy. Effectively harnessing them demands new capabilities, talent and management. Scott will offer insights and tactics in his keynote at SMX East including: the evolution of marketing from the […]

3 ways to use search query data from Google Search Console

Aug 1, 2017 by Dianna Huff New to Google Search Console? Columnist Dianna Huff provides a handy guide for gleaning actionable insights from the Search Analytics report.

How to do advanced page-level keyword research

Aug 1, 2017 by Andrew Dennis Wondering where your best SEO opportunities lie? Columnist Andrew Dennis outlines his process for discovering content ideas based on keyword research and competitor analysis.