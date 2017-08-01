Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google image badges, Google Search Console beta reports & keyword research
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Image Search adds badges for recipes, videos, products and animated images
Aug 1, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google will now show you if an image in their search results is a GIF or video or recipe with a small little badge on the corner of the image.
- Google releases details on new beta Search Console reports
Aug 1, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google has confirmed they are working on a beta of the new Google Search Console and shared some new reports they are offering to beta testers.
- Search marketers plan to attend SMX East to become martech trailblazers
Aug 1, 2017 by Search Engine Land
We get it. Marketing is now a software-powered discipline that blends the art of creative and science of data. New technologies are deeply interwoven into marketing operations and strategy. Effectively harnessing them demands new capabilities, talent and management. Scott will offer insights and tactics in his keynote at SMX East including: the evolution of marketing from the […]
- 3 ways to use search query data from Google Search Console
Aug 1, 2017 by Dianna Huff
New to Google Search Console? Columnist Dianna Huff provides a handy guide for gleaning actionable insights from the Search Analytics report.
- How to do advanced page-level keyword research
Aug 1, 2017 by Andrew Dennis
Wondering where your best SEO opportunities lie? Columnist Andrew Dennis outlines his process for discovering content ideas based on keyword research and competitor analysis.
- Adblock vs. Cost-Per-Action marketing: cooperation works better than conflict
Aug 1, 2017 by Sponsored Content: admitad
Today, Adblock and other ad blockers are commonplace and indispensable components of the digital advertising industry. Blockers were created as a response to excessive advertisements on websites; they are specifically designed to prevent intrusive ads from displaying. But ad blockers shouldn’t be viewed as being inherently good or evil. In this article, we look at […]
