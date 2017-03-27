Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google image search bug, local insights & post-rank
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Search Analytics bug drops some image search traffic from reports
Mar 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
No need to panic: There is a reporting bug in the Google Search Console Search Analytics report. Google is working on a fix.
- MarTech beta rates expire this week – reserve your seat now
Mar 27, 2017 by Scott Brinker
Attend MarTech San Francisco May 9-11 for 70+ presentations, 100+ speakers, 100+ exhibitors and sponsors and networking with 2,500 martech professionals. My hand-crafted agenda is a master class in marketing, technology and management topics. You’ll be joining attendees and speakers from top brands including: Rates increase Saturday These incredibly low rates are available for only a […]
- Are you keeping up with the increasing demands of content marketing today?
Mar 27, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Content demands have risen exponentially, driven primarily by changes in consumer tech adoption. Mobile has changed how marketers communicate with their audiences. What’s different with mobile compared to older mediums is the frequency and mindset of consumers. People are in discovery mode on mobile. They devote almost their entire attention to one thing on the […]
- SMX West session: Harnessing the power of online reviews
Mar 27, 2017 by Greg Gifford
Columnist Greg Gifford recaps a session by Thomas Ballantyne about the value of online reviews, showing why businesses need to start thinking about them if they aren’t already.
- Preparing for local reach in a ‘post-rank’ world: Get your data in line
Mar 27, 2017 by Megan Hannay
How might voice search impact local businesses? Columnist Megan Hannay shares her predictions and provides some advice on how SMBs can prepare for a future without rankings.
- SMX West: What Google’s exact match changes mean for AdWords advertisers [Podcast]
Mar 27, 2017 by Matt McGee
In our latest Marketing Land Live, listen in to clips from the “flash session” at SMX West as our panel answered audience questions about Google’s dilution of exact match keywords.
- Top 10 insights on local marketing at LSA17
Mar 27, 2017 by Wesley Young
Wesley Young shares expert insights about location marketing and local search from the Local Search Association’s 2017 Annual Conference.
- What is demand generation marketing?
Mar 27, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Act-On
The role of demand generation marketing is evolving along with technology, enabling B2B marketers to get better at filling the pipeline with actual opportunities versus just a bunch of leads. In one TED Talk, Malcolm Gladwell shares a story about choice, happiness and Howard Moskowitz. He talks about Howard’s role as a food scientist and […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- SMX West session: The definitive guide to local search ranking factors
- SEM account management: Part 3 — How to get more responsibility
- Adaptive marketing: The key to winning in the Engagement Economy
- Compare 24 content marketing tools
- MarTech beta rates expire this week – reserve your seat now
- How AI will shape the future of search
- A new language called WebAssembly is opening the door to the next generation of browsers
- Self-serve analytics: Dream or reality?
- How changes to consumer privacy law might impact marketers and martech
- What is demand generation marketing?
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Google Earth Tour builder: Part 2 – Arcs between locations, Google Earth Blog
- Why Is My Verified Business Not Showing on a Keyword Search?, Local University
Link Building
- 5 Ways To Get Legitimate Backlinks Without Paying For Them, searchenginepeople.com
- Google Calls Out Company For Selling Links, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- Answer: There’s a fly in my…, SearchReSearch
- Google Says Machine Learning Won’t Take Over The Google Algorithm, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- 12 Free Tools to help increase your traffic and SEO, cornwallseo.com
- Ask Yoast: Impact of host location on SEO?, Yoast
- Google On Fred Algorithm Overall Quality Issues, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Say They’ve Never Denied An Algorithm Update That Happened, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s Algo Removes Some Site’s Search Results Pages from Index, The SEM Post
- How SEO Can Help Your Blog Rank Well, problogger.com
- How To Rank #0 In Google Results (Above #1), John Lincoln, Ignite Visibility – YouTube
- Structuring URLs for Easy Data Gathering and Maximum Efficiency, Moz
- Surviving SEO in a Voice Search World, BruceClay.com
SEM / Paid Search
- 7 Strategies for Improving Adwords E-Commerce Performance, Search Engine Journal
- Google’s new exact match – how advertisers should adjust, 3Q Digital
Search Marketing
- Reach and Influence: Your Top Marketing Priorities, Stone Temple
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.