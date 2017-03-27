Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Search Analytics bug drops some image search traffic from reports

Mar 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz No need to panic: There is a reporting bug in the Google Search Console Search Analytics report. Google is working on a fix.

SMX West session: Harnessing the power of online reviews

Mar 27, 2017 by Greg Gifford Columnist Greg Gifford recaps a session by Thomas Ballantyne about the value of online reviews, showing why businesses need to start thinking about them if they aren’t already.

Preparing for local reach in a ‘post-rank’ world: Get your data in line

Mar 27, 2017 by Megan Hannay How might voice search impact local businesses? Columnist Megan Hannay shares her predictions and provides some advice on how SMBs can prepare for a future without rankings.

SMX West: What Google’s exact match changes mean for AdWords advertisers [Podcast]

Mar 27, 2017 by Matt McGee In our latest Marketing Land Live, listen in to clips from the “flash session” at SMX West as our panel answered audience questions about Google’s dilution of exact match keywords.

Top 10 insights on local marketing at LSA17

Mar 27, 2017 by Wesley Young Wesley Young shares expert insights about location marketing and local search from the Local Search Association’s 2017 Annual Conference.