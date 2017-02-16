Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google Image search change, WSJ first click free & new Google ad extensions
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- No more free ride: Wall Street Journal pulls content out of Google’s “First Click Free” program
Feb 16, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
WSJ move might cause other publishers to remove content from Google’s program, if it turns out “Subscription” label doesn’t hurt conversions.
- Google rolls out 2013 Image Search design to more countries, webmasters complain of traffic loss
Feb 16, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Did you notice a steep decline in your traffic from Google Image Search? You are not alone, it was due to a design change in some localized versions of the search engine.
- Can we machine-learn Google’s machine-learning algorithm?
Feb 16, 2017 by Jayson DeMers
As Google becomes increasingly sophisticated in its methods for scoring and ranking web pages, it’s more difficult for marketers to keep up with SEO best practices. Columnist Jayson DeMers explores what can be done to keep up in a world where machine learning rules the day.
- Yandex reports 22% YoY increase in revenue for Q4 2016
Feb 16, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Russia’s largest search engine generated $364.7 million for the last quarter of 2016, and averaged 55.4% share of the country’s search market.
- Broken link building made easy
Feb 16, 2017 by Patrick Stox
Broken link building is a great tactic, but prospecting for broken links in your niche can be time-consuming and inefficient. Luckily, columnist Patrick Stox has a handy method for identifying relevant broken linking opportunities.
- Missed link-building opportunities: Reclaiming broken links
Feb 16, 2017 by Janet Driscoll Miller
Link building is an investment, so don’t let your efforts go to waste! Columnist Janet Driscoll Miller shares two ways you can reclaim backlinks that are producing 404 errors.
- Google is showing multiple ad extension types in a single swipeable carousel
Feb 16, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
In a new experiment, swipeable cards feature sitelinks, callouts, ratings and more in a mobile text ad.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
