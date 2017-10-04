Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google test surfaces user data for publishers as part of new Insights Engine Project

Oct 4, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Several new initiatives are aimed at bringing machine learning into publisher products and offering solutions for driving subscriptions.

Wanted: Session ideas for SMX West

Oct 4, 2017 by Chris Sherman We want your input to help us plan our upcoming SMX West conference, which will be taking place on March 13-15, 2018. Specifically, we’d love to hear from you if you have an great idea for a session that you think should be on the agenda. And if you’re interested in speaking at the show, […]

2017 growth hacks: Increase CTR by monitoring competitive offers

Oct 4, 2017 by Lori Weiman Are you showcasing your offers in your paid search and shopping ads? Columnist Lori Weiman explains why she believes this is a huge area of opportunity for paid search marketers.

The big problem with PPC attribution modeling no one is talking about

Oct 4, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen The question of which attribution model to use in paid advertising is a tough one to answer, and columnist Andreas Reiffen explains why.

Will chatbots become part of the consumer search experience?

Oct 4, 2017 by David Freeman Recently, Bing has been experimenting with a chatbot feature directly in search results. Columnist David Freeman discusses how this shift could impact marketers.

Can Google Express help traditional retail level the playing field with Amazon?

Oct 4, 2017 by Greg Sterling The enemy of my enemy is my friend for Google and major retail partners.