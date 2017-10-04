Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Insights Engine Project, Instant AMP label & Google Express
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google test surfaces user data for publishers as part of new Insights Engine Project
Oct 4, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Several new initiatives are aimed at bringing machine learning into publisher products and offering solutions for driving subscriptions.
- Wanted: Session ideas for SMX West
Oct 4, 2017 by Chris Sherman
We want your input to help us plan our upcoming SMX West conference, which will be taking place on March 13-15, 2018. Specifically, we’d love to hear from you if you have an great idea for a session that you think should be on the agenda. And if you’re interested in speaking at the show, […]
- 2017 growth hacks: Increase CTR by monitoring competitive offers
Oct 4, 2017 by Lori Weiman
Are you showcasing your offers in your paid search and shopping ads? Columnist Lori Weiman explains why she believes this is a huge area of opportunity for paid search marketers.
- The big problem with PPC attribution modeling no one is talking about
Oct 4, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen
The question of which attribution model to use in paid advertising is a tough one to answer, and columnist Andreas Reiffen explains why.
- Will chatbots become part of the consumer search experience?
Oct 4, 2017 by David Freeman
Recently, Bing has been experimenting with a chatbot feature directly in search results. Columnist David Freeman discusses how this shift could impact marketers.
- Can Google Express help traditional retail level the playing field with Amazon?
Oct 4, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The enemy of my enemy is my friend for Google and major retail partners.
- Google testing blue ‘instant’ AMP label in the search results
Oct 4, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google tries going blue with the AMP label, testing the word “instant” over “AMP.”
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 14 ways to get smarter with your content and SEO
- Fraudsters don’t sleep, no matter who owns the tools to fight them
- Google’s Sridhar Ramaswamy on Chrome ad blocking: ‘It’s the ultimate fallback option’
- Organizing your company to win in mobile
- Google extends olive branch to publishers, lays out new focus on subscriptions
- Google test surfaces user data in DoubleClick for Publishers as part of new Insights Engine Project
- Beat high-cost paid search clicks by sweating the details
Search News From Around The Web:
