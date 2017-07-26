Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google has dropped Google Instant Search

Jul 26, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Several years after Google launched Google Instant, they are killing the default search feature to bring search more inline with mobile devices.

Google has explained how you can remove your AMP content from Google search

Jul 26, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Not that Google wants you to take these steps, but if you really wanted to drop supporting AMP on your site, here is how to do that.

How to test (and perfect) nearly everything in PPC

Jul 26, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen Columnist Andreas Reiffen adapts his talk from SMX London 2017 into a handy “how-to” for search marketers looking to improve ad performance through testing.

Google intros new call bid adjustments in AdWords

Jul 26, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The new “interaction” option can be used to adjust bids to get call extensions to show more or less often in mobile search ads.

3 reasons SEO belongs at the beginning of a project, not the end

Jul 26, 2017 by Nate Dame Search engine optimization (SEO) can sometimes be treated as an afterthought, but columnist Nate Dame outlines how keyword research can be instrumental in planning and developing an effective content calendar.

Google fighting local battles over global control of its index in Canada, France

Jul 25, 2017 by Greg Sterling Regulators and courts seek to assert authority over global search results rather than limit decisions to their own countries.