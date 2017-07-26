Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Instant dies, AdWords call bids & Google legal issues
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google has dropped Google Instant Search
Jul 26, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Several years after Google launched Google Instant, they are killing the default search feature to bring search more inline with mobile devices.
- Google has explained how you can remove your AMP content from Google search
Jul 26, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Not that Google wants you to take these steps, but if you really wanted to drop supporting AMP on your site, here is how to do that.
- How to test (and perfect) nearly everything in PPC
Jul 26, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen
Columnist Andreas Reiffen adapts his talk from SMX London 2017 into a handy “how-to” for search marketers looking to improve ad performance through testing.
- Google intros new call bid adjustments in AdWords
Jul 26, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The new “interaction” option can be used to adjust bids to get call extensions to show more or less often in mobile search ads.
- 3 reasons SEO belongs at the beginning of a project, not the end
Jul 26, 2017 by Nate Dame
Search engine optimization (SEO) can sometimes be treated as an afterthought, but columnist Nate Dame outlines how keyword research can be instrumental in planning and developing an effective content calendar.
- Google fighting local battles over global control of its index in Canada, France
Jul 25, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Regulators and courts seek to assert authority over global search results rather than limit decisions to their own countries.
- Read “The State of Digital Advertising 2017” to learn the current state of the industry
Jul 25, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marin Software interviewed 500 digital marketing managers from leading agencies and brands around the world to discover the trends, opportunities, and challenges they face in 2017. In this report, they discuss a number of insights, including: Mobile Ad Spend: Marketing budgets are following the shift of eyeballs from traditional channels to mobile. Lack of Expertise […]
