SearchCap: Google interstitial penalty, AdWords pathways & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google confirms rolling out the mobile intrusive interstitials penalty yesterday
Jan 11, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google said the mobile intrusive interstitial penalty went live yesterday, but webmasters have not claimed any issues yet.
- Ad copy hack for your AdWords pathways
Jan 11, 2017 by Jason Puckett
Ad copy implementation and testing for Single Keyword Ad Groups (SKAGs) can be difficult; use columnist Jason Puckett’s hack to make your life easier.
- Wanted: Session ideas for SMX Advanced
Jan 11, 2017 by Chris Sherman
We want your input to help us plan our upcoming SMX Advanced conference, which will be taking place June 13–14, 2017. Specifically, we’d love to hear from you if you have an great idea for a session that you think should be on the agenda. And if you’re interested in speaking at the show, the […]
