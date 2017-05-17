Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google I/O news, Google ‘Buy Button’ program & today’s Google doodle
Amy Gesenhues on May 17, 2017 at 4:05 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Assistant comes to iPhone, adds alerts, hands-free calling & more
May 17, 2017 by Matt McGee
Google’s virtual assistant gains a number of new features and expands to Apple’s iPhone as competition for Siri & Cortana.
- Google confirms “Google for Jobs” job search rolling out in coming weeks
May 17, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
After weeks of testing, Google has finally confirmed at Google I/O they are rolling out a job search feature.
- Google announces Google Lens, an AI-powered visual search tool
May 17, 2017 by Matt McGee
At today’s Google I/O 2017 conference keynote, Google introduces a new visual search tool coming to Google Assistant and Google Photos.
- The anatomy of ad copy relevance: The new Google standard
May 17, 2017 by Jason Puckett
Columnist Jason Puckett discusses how today’s most advanced advertisers are implementing sophisticated ad copy at scale across their accounts.
- 5 massive SEO and content shifts you need to master right now
May 17, 2017 by Jim Yu
What can today’s industry shifts tell us about the future of SEO and content marketing? Columnist Jim Yu discusses some current trends and their implications.
- Relevance vs. authority: Which link has more value? (Part 3)
May 17, 2017 by Andrew Dennis
In the third and final installment of his series on authority versus relevance in link building, columnist Andrew Dennis shares insights from experts who believe that the better metric depends on the situation.
- What is the Antikythera Mechanism? Google doodle honors ancient astronomical tool
May 17, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Today marks the 115th anniversary of the discovery of an analog astronomical computer found in Roman ship cargo dating back to 150 BC.
- Google tests ‘highlights’ icons in the local knowledge panels
May 17, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is busy testing new features in the local listings. Here is one that shows fun icons.
- 2017 SEM growth hacks: Gain monster paid search growth using competitive data
May 17, 2017 by Lori Weiman
How can you use competitive data to improve your paid search campaigns? In Part 2 of her multipart series on SEM growth hacks, columnist Lori Weiman explains how competitive ad monitoring helps marketers make more informed strategic decisions.
- Purchases on Google quietly opens beta for requests in US
May 17, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
US merchants can now request access to Google’s “buy button” program.
- [Reminder] Live webinar: Track, qualify & convert your leads using call and SMS data
May 16, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Voice search now accounts for 20% of queries on Google’s mobile app and Android devices. Inbound call volume is continuing to increase even as messaging apps and chatbots become more popular. Facebook expects 37 billion call conversions by 2019, as social media’s share of mobile calls to businesses explodes.
