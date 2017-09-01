Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google iOS app trends, difficult clients & content SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google adds trending searches and instant answers to iOS app
Sep 1, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Google adds previously introduced Android search capabilities to iOS app.
- Critical tips for navigating difficult client relationships
Sep 1, 2017 by Jeff Baum
Dealing with a challenging PPC client? Columnist Jeff Baum explores some tips for reducing client frustration and fostering trust so that you can focus on what really matters: driving results.
- Content marketing & SEO: The scalable way to be in the right place at the right time
Sep 1, 2017 by Marcus Miller
Digital marketers agree about the importance of SEO and content marketing, but contributor Marcus Miller says they’re too often kept in completely separate silos. Here’s how to bring them together.
- Search in Pics: Nooglers smiling, Google pizza making & charging docks
Sep 1, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Nooglers, new Googlers, ready to work: Source: Instagram Google charging docks: Source: Instagram Googlers making pizza: […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Why microsites aren’t always ideal for SEO
- Evaluating PPC talent, part 2: The test
- The 5-step approach to becoming an analytical marketer
- Capturing dark social activity can help brands avoid data commodification
- More than 1/3 of shoppers plan to start holiday shopping before Black Friday [report]
- Earth Networks CMO says martech delivers a lasting first impression within the prospect experience
- Branch now offers its Deep Linked Email solution on a majority of ESPs
- AdWords ad rotation settings to get trimmed: Optimize or don’t
- The game changer in retail personalization: Consumer identity management
- Throw a party with your advertising data
- How media companies are creating episodic series for Instagram Stories
- Yelp introduces custom (local) audiences for national advertisers
- Instagram starts putting Stories, but not Story ads, on its website
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google in San Jose: Citizens hold prayer rally to hold company accountable, Mercury News
- Yes, Google Uses Its Power to Quash Ideas It Doesn’t Like—I Know Because It Happened to Me, Gizmodo
- Alphabet Wraps Up Reorganization With a New Company Called XXVI, Bloomberg
- Google is losing allies across the political spectrum, Ars Technica UK
Local & Maps
Searching
- Answer: How can we find place names even after they’ve changed?, SearchReSearch
- Google, I Want Vegetables That Start With A, Not C, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to fix a toilet (and other things you couldn’t do without Search), Google Blog
- The High Five: top searches from the week of August 28, Google Blog
SEO
- Google On Duplicate Content Elimination, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says noopener & noreferrer Attributes Don’t Hurt Your Search Rankings, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Diagnose Pages that Rank in One Geography But Not Another – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Web Security Protects Business & SEO, Search Engine People
SEM / Paid Search
- How To Explain PPC To A Non-Digital Marketer, PPC Hero
- Top 10 Most Important KPIs for Your PPC Campaigns, Search Engine Journal
- Use Ad Customizers to Improve Non-Brand Conversion Rate Based on a User’s Location, 3Q Digital
Search Marketing
- Set Up AMP Reporting in Google Analytics, Moz
- Ask Yoast: Breadcrumbs for products in multiple categories, Yoast
- Video: Google Panda Changes, Local Pack Shows Content & Forbes, Inc & Others Nofollow Links, Search Engine Roundtable
