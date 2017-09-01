Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google adds trending searches and instant answers to iOS app

Sep 1, 2017 by Greg Sterling Google adds previously introduced Android search capabilities to iOS app.

Critical tips for navigating difficult client relationships

Sep 1, 2017 by Jeff Baum Dealing with a challenging PPC client? Columnist Jeff Baum explores some tips for reducing client frustration and fostering trust so that you can focus on what really matters: driving results.

Content marketing & SEO: The scalable way to be in the right place at the right time

Sep 1, 2017 by Marcus Miller Digital marketers agree about the importance of SEO and content marketing, but contributor Marcus Miller says they’re too often kept in completely separate silos. Here’s how to bring them together.