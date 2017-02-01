Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google wins “right to be forgotten” case in Japanese high court

Feb 1, 2017 by Greg Sterling Court rules that search results are a form of speech entitled to protection.

Act now: SMX West early bird rates expire next week

The desktop’s death has been greatly exaggerated: How it’s holding its own in a mobile world

Feb 1, 2017 by Christi Olson Mobile usage is certainly growing, but does that mean that desktop is done? Columnist Christi Olson doesn’t think so, and she suggests search marketers create campaigns that leverage the strengths and acknowledge the contributions of each device.

Refreshing competitive search strategies in 2017

Feb 1, 2017 by Thomas Stern In the new year, columnist Thomas Stern argues we should adopt new strategies for monitoring and analyzing the competition. Here are his suggestions.