Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google Japan right to be forgot, mobile search & doodle
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google wins “right to be forgotten” case in Japanese high court
Feb 1, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Court rules that search results are a form of speech entitled to protection.
- Act now: SMX West early bird rates expire next week
Feb 1, 2017 by Search Engine Land
Join us at SMX West March 21-23 for 3 days of SEO and SEM tactics, growth hacks and strategies that will improve your search marketing performance immediately. Register now and save $200 off on-site rates. With an All Access Pass, here’s what you’ll get: Tactics you’ll implement immediately to drive traffic, convert visitors and grow your […]
- The desktop’s death has been greatly exaggerated: How it’s holding its own in a mobile world
Feb 1, 2017 by Christi Olson
Mobile usage is certainly growing, but does that mean that desktop is done? Columnist Christi Olson doesn’t think so, and she suggests search marketers create campaigns that leverage the strengths and acknowledge the contributions of each device.
- Refreshing competitive search strategies in 2017
Feb 1, 2017 by Thomas Stern
In the new year, columnist Thomas Stern argues we should adopt new strategies for monitoring and analyzing the competition. Here are his suggestions.
- Edmonia Lewis Google doodle honors 19th century artist behind “The Death of Cleopatra” sculpture
Feb 1, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google recognizes Lewis as the first female of African-American and Native American descent to become a world-renowned sculptor.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- How to go above and beyond with your content
- How machine learning impacts the need for quality content
- Robots are the gatekeepers to your customers
- The PPC industry would not exist under Trump’s immigration policy
- Study: Your anonymous web browsing isn’t as anonymous as you think
- Bizible launches first self-service custom attribution for B2B
- Act now: SMX West early bird rates expire next week
- 5 undeniable signs your competition is beating you online
- Facebook starts opening its black box to keep advertisers from avoiding Audience Network
- A look back at the stats behind the 2016 Facebook holiday advertising season
- KFC bringing Colonels to Super Bowl LI for its 1st appearance as a Super Bowl brand
- Pinterest introduces Search ads with Keyword and Shopping campaigns
- Snapchat rolls out QR-style ‘Snapcodes’ to open links in app
- Creative is Complicated: Tips for better brand/agency collaboration
- Facebook updates News Feed algorithm to show more timely and authentic stories
- Apple reports best quarter ever: $78.4B revenue, 78M iPhones sold
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Local & Maps
- Bing Testing Local Carousels With 50 Listings, thesempost.com
- Google Starting to Support Temporary Business Closings, Mike Blumenthal
Link Building
- White Hat Link Building Tactics In 2017, Search Engine People
SEO
- 4 Ways to Find Untapped Keyword Ideas With Great Traffic Potential, ahrefs.com
- False Positive Of The Google Intrusive Interstitials Mobile Penalty, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Adds Previews to Structured Data Testing Tool, thesempost.com
- Google Gets Bolder Than A1 Steak Sauce with Search Results, SEM Rush
- Google Has No Plans To Remove The Site Command, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Folder Level & Hierarchy Not That Important For Google, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Develop Your International SEO Strategy, SEM Rush
SEM / Paid Search
- Automatically pause ‘Added by AdWords’ ads in your account, impression.co.uk
- Bing Ads advertisers getting results with Enhanced CPC, Bing Ads Blog
- It’s Time to Audit Your AdWords Account, Portent
- New Bing Ads Extension Scheduling Is Here, PPC Hero
- The PPC Trends Your CMO Needs to Know, PPC Hero
- Tips for your local SEO content strategy, Yoast
- What PPC Problem Are You Fighting?, PPC Hero
Search Marketing
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.