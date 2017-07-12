Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google job FAQ, Search Console data issue & voice purchases
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google says it lost 20 days of data of new Google Search Console users
Jul 12, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Did you recently sign up for Google Search Console? Well, you might be missing some important data.
- Google image search now shows videos and recipes
Jul 12, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google video structured data schema now supports image and recipe information.
- SEM growth hack #4: Grow ROI with cross-channel optimization
Jul 12, 2017 by Lori Weiman
Columnist Lori Weiman explains how a holistic, cross-channel strategy can help search marketers direct their efforts towards the channel where they will have the greatest impact.
- Google publishes new FAQ on job search postings for webmasters
Jul 12, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google’s Mariya Moeva answered some of the top questions webmasters and SEOs have around marking up their job listings for Google’s new jobs for search.
- Report: 43% of millennials have made a voice-device purchase in past year
Jul 12, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Also, Kayak introduces ability to book a hotel room through Alexa devices.
- Eiko Ishioka Google doodle pays homage to the Japanese artist & costume designer
Jul 12, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Ishioka’s costume design work on the 1992 film “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” won her an Oscar.
- Consumers over bots: Why site crawlers don’t hold all the answers
Jul 12, 2017 by David Freeman
Site crawlers are valuable tools in the SEO toolbox, but columnist David Freeman warns that search marketers should not use them as a replacement for manual analysis.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Prime Day delivers a 60% increase in profits for Amazon sellers [Feedvisor data]
- Key notes on optimizing for voice search: Conversation, content and context
- AMP for Advanced SEOs: SMX Advanced insights
- Attack of the clones: Here’s a script to fight duplicated ads
- How marketers can finally bring the ‘personal’ to personalization
- Prime Day 2017 was Amazon’s biggest sales day ever
- Google enables YouTube remarketing audiences for RLSA to retarget video viewers in search
- No such thing as a free launch: A launch marketing checklist for multilocation businesses
- How the QVC/HSN merger illuminates the future of omnichannel shopping
- Google bars AdSense publishers from using pop-under ads
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Local & Maps
- Google Flags User Submitted Store Hours in Local Knowledge Panel, The SEM Post
- Keep up with the Tour—or create your own—with Search and Maps, Google Blog
Link Building
Searching
- Amazon’s Alexa can book hotels through Kayak with your voice, engadget.com
- Outlook’s mobile makeover includes a much smarter search, powered by Microsoft Graph, TechCrunch
SEO
- Complete Guide to 4xx HTTP Status Codes by an SEO Dad, Portent
- Here Are the Research Hacks I Use to Come up with a List of Target Keywords Fast, quicksprout.com
- Here Comes The Google Featured Snippet Image Spam, Search Engine Roundtable
- How To Remove Rel Canonical From Noindexed Pages Using The All In One SEO Plugin [Tutorial], gsqi.com
- Moving your website to HTTPS / SSL: tips & tricks, Yoast
- Travel Ranking Factors 2017 – A Searchmetrics Whitepaper, Searchmetrics
- URL structure for SEO | Testing what Google Favours in 2017, Search Laboratory
Search Marketing
- amp-bind brings flexible interactivity to AMP pages, Accelerated Mobile Pages Project
