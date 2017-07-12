Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google says it lost 20 days of data of new Google Search Console users

Jul 12, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Did you recently sign up for Google Search Console? Well, you might be missing some important data.

Google image search now shows videos and recipes

Jul 12, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google video structured data schema now supports image and recipe information.

SEM growth hack #4: Grow ROI with cross-channel optimization

Jul 12, 2017 by Lori Weiman Columnist Lori Weiman explains how a holistic, cross-channel strategy can help search marketers direct their efforts towards the channel where they will have the greatest impact.

Google publishes new FAQ on job search postings for webmasters

Jul 12, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google’s Mariya Moeva answered some of the top questions webmasters and SEOs have around marking up their job listings for Google’s new jobs for search.

Report: 43% of millennials have made a voice-device purchase in past year

Jul 12, 2017 by Greg Sterling Also, Kayak introduces ability to book a hotel room through Alexa devices.

Eiko Ishioka Google doodle pays homage to the Japanese artist & costume designer

Jul 12, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Ishioka’s costume design work on the 1992 film “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” won her an Oscar.