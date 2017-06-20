Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google job schema, Google mobile first & the SEO movie
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google’s job listings search is now open to all job search sites & developers
Jun 20, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Do you have job listings you want to surface higher in Google? Google now has new structured data support of job listings.
- Google adds a fidget spinner to its basket of Easter eggs
Jun 20, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
As if the internet wasn’t already a big enough distraction, Google queries for “spinner” now return an interactive fidget spinner at the top of results.
- ‘SEO: The Movie’ aims to trace the rise of internet marketing
Jun 20, 2017 by Matt McGee
Documentary features stories from the early days of SEO, as told by some of the industry’s well-known pioneers.
- Advanced testing: What 4,000 A/B tests can teach you
Jun 20, 2017 by Jason Puckett
Contributor Jason Puckett summarizes a presentation from SMX Advanced 2017 on lessons learned from 11 years of conversion optimization. In it, speaker Ayat Shukairy explains what’s critical for the success of any A/B testing program.
- Google advice: Switch your m-dot domain to responsive before the mobile-first index rollout
Jun 20, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google also says the mobile-first index may not have a single launch day, but could rollout piecemeal as sites are ready for the change.
- What link builders really want you to know
Jun 20, 2017 by Julie Joyce
Wondering why link building seems to be so much work? Columnist Julie Joyce gives us a glimpse into issues link builders face with clients and webmasters.
- Watch the SMX Advanced keynote: Google’s Jerry Dischler talks current, future SEM trends
Jun 20, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
We discussed audience, AMP, attribution and much more with Google’s head of search ads.
- Searching for a call analytics platform?
Jun 19, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Enterprise Call Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide from Martech Today is your source for the latest call analytics information as seen by industry leaders, vendors and their customers. Included in this 39-page report are profiles of 12 leading call analytics vendors, pricing charts, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. In this report you will learn: […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
