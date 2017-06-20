Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google’s job listings search is now open to all job search sites & developers

Jun 20, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Do you have job listings you want to surface higher in Google? Google now has new structured data support of job listings.

Google adds a fidget spinner to its basket of Easter eggs

Jun 20, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues As if the internet wasn’t already a big enough distraction, Google queries for “spinner” now return an interactive fidget spinner at the top of results.

‘SEO: The Movie’ aims to trace the rise of internet marketing

Jun 20, 2017 by Matt McGee Documentary features stories from the early days of SEO, as told by some of the industry’s well-known pioneers.

Advanced testing: What 4,000 A/B tests can teach you

Jun 20, 2017 by Jason Puckett Contributor Jason Puckett summarizes a presentation from SMX Advanced 2017 on lessons learned from 11 years of conversion optimization. In it, speaker Ayat Shukairy explains what’s critical for the success of any A/B testing program.

Google advice: Switch your m-dot domain to responsive before the mobile-first index rollout

Jun 20, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google also says the mobile-first index may not have a single launch day, but could rollout piecemeal as sites are ready for the change.

What link builders really want you to know

Jun 20, 2017 by Julie Joyce Wondering why link building seems to be so much work? Columnist Julie Joyce gives us a glimpse into issues link builders face with clients and webmasters.

Watch the SMX Advanced keynote: Google’s Jerry Dischler talks current, future SEM trends

Jun 20, 2017 by Ginny Marvin We discussed audience, AMP, attribution and much more with Google’s head of search ads.