Is Google testing its own jobs search engine?

Apr 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In the market for a new job? Google appears to be testing a new search feature just for you.

Google launched more than 1,600 new changes in search last year

Apr 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google has been busy with 1,653 launches, 9,800 live traffic experiments, 18,015 side-by-side experiments and 130,336 search quality tests.

6 key paid search trends from Merkle’s Q1 2017 report

Apr 28, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Here’s a look at what’s happening with Shopping ads, expanded text ads, device bidding and more.

Google doodle celebrates Marie Harel, the inventor of Camembert cheese

Apr 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Check out the cheesy Google logo on their home page today.

The future of local discovery

Apr 28, 2017 by Brian Smith Columnist Brian Smith discusses some of the recent developments and technology that will impact local search, both in the short term and the long term.