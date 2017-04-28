Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google job search, metrics on search update & cheese doodle
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Is Google testing its own jobs search engine?
Apr 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In the market for a new job? Google appears to be testing a new search feature just for you.
- Google launched more than 1,600 new changes in search last year
Apr 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google has been busy with 1,653 launches, 9,800 live traffic experiments, 18,015 side-by-side experiments and 130,336 search quality tests.
- 6 key paid search trends from Merkle’s Q1 2017 report
Apr 28, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Here’s a look at what’s happening with Shopping ads, expanded text ads, device bidding and more.
- Google doodle celebrates Marie Harel, the inventor of Camembert cheese
Apr 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Check out the cheesy Google logo on their home page today.
- The future of local discovery
Apr 28, 2017 by Brian Smith
Columnist Brian Smith discusses some of the recent developments and technology that will impact local search, both in the short term and the long term.
- Search in Pics: Bing body painting, Google airplane seat room & hallway race track
Apr 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google meeting room that looks like an airplane: Source: Instagram Bing body painting: Source: Twitter Google […]
