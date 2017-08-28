Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google is testing ads in local business knowledge panels

Aug 28, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The new test is part of a broader focus on monetizing the growing number of local searches.

Google Maps local listings can now have videos uploaded

Aug 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google Local Guides and others can now add videos to local results if they use an Android device.

Live Chat Best Practices for Conversion Rate Optimization

Aug 28, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot As many as three-quarters of website visitors abandon their shopping carts, and nearly 50 percent bounce from your site. Wouldn’t it be great if you could read your website visitors’ body language while they are browsing — and better understand which visitors you can profitably engage with and what they need to make those purchases? […]

Google hates obnoxious pop-up ads: Here’s why you need to look at the ads on your site

Aug 28, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli Next year, the search giant will roll out a Chrome browser version with built-in blocking of annoying and intrusive ads. Columnist Sherry Bonelli explains why and provides tips for getting your site ready.

6 web properties you can use to protect your branded search results (with real examples)

Aug 28, 2017 by Brian Patterson How can you take more control of the SERPs for your brand name, beyond using your own site? Columnist Brian Patterson shares ideas for maximizing positive portrayals of your company on page one.