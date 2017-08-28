Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google knowledge panel ads, Google Maps videos & AMP survey
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google is testing ads in local business knowledge panels
Aug 28, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The new test is part of a broader focus on monetizing the growing number of local searches.
- Google Maps local listings can now have videos uploaded
Aug 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google Local Guides and others can now add videos to local results if they use an Android device.
- Live Chat Best Practices for Conversion Rate Optimization
Aug 28, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
As many as three-quarters of website visitors abandon their shopping carts, and nearly 50 percent bounce from your site. Wouldn’t it be great if you could read your website visitors’ body language while they are browsing — and better understand which visitors you can profitably engage with and what they need to make those purchases? […]
- Google hates obnoxious pop-up ads: Here’s why you need to look at the ads on your site
Aug 28, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli
Next year, the search giant will roll out a Chrome browser version with built-in blocking of annoying and intrusive ads. Columnist Sherry Bonelli explains why and provides tips for getting your site ready.
- 6 web properties you can use to protect your branded search results (with real examples)
Aug 28, 2017 by Brian Patterson
How can you take more control of the SERPs for your brand name, beyond using your own site? Columnist Brian Patterson shares ideas for maximizing positive portrayals of your company on page one.
- Take the Search Engine Land AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) survey
Aug 28, 2017 by Michelle Robbins
Take our brief survey and tell us about how you/your clients are approaching adoption of Google’s mobile framework
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Get into the email automation game
- Navigating the crowded seas of marketing technology solutions
- The secret formula for determining a marketing budget
- Facebook bans Pages sharing fake news from buying ads
- The age of analytics democratization
- Is Google getting ready to buy Marketo?
- ‘Larger than usual’ ad fraud on exchanges prompts Google to offer advertiser refunds
Search News From Around The Web:
Link Building
- Broken Link Building: Answers to 6 of the Most Common Questions, Search Engine Journal
- Google Search Console Shows Bing Search Results as Links, Bill Hartzer
- Google Treats Links To # As Nothing, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- Be bold in your reading! You have the tools to read anything…, SearchReSearch
- Google takes blame for internet disruption across Japan, The Japan Times
- Google Testing New Expandable Sitelinks On Mobile, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to build a conversational app using Cloud Machine Learning APIs, Part 3, Google Cloud Platform Blog
SEO
- Google: Microsites versus One Larger Site for SEO, The SEM Post
- How to Deal with Content and SEO When You Run a Small Business, SEM Rush
- Personalized Duplicate Content & SEO, Search Engine Roundtable
- Security as SEO: Why HTTPS Matters for Your Website, Online Marketing Blog
- The August 19, 2017 Google Algorithm Update – Analysis and Findings From A Summer-Ending Quality Update, gsqi.com
SEM / Paid Search
- How To Keep Up With The PPC Industry, PPC Hero
- Quick Guide to Writing Successful Expanded Text Ads, The AdStage Blog
Search Marketing
- SMB Digital Marketing: 5 Tips For A Sustainable Growth, Pole Position Mkg
- Why Micromoment Content Will Increase Your Marketing Wins – Here’s Why #132, Stone Temple
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.