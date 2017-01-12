Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.

Columnist Bryson Meunier believes that for savvy marketers, the rollout of Google’s mobile-first index will represent an opportunity — not a threat.

Columnist Glenn Gabe demonstrates why discovering how Googlebot sees your desktop and mobile content is essential to any good SEO audit.

Google tells webmasters and SEOs to stop using the link command, that it is officially dead and not functioning properly.

Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

We're listening.

Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.