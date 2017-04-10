Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google working on fixing bug with the Links to Your Site report

Apr 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google Search Console reporting bug leads webmasters to panic over ranking issues. There is no reason to panic — it is just a reporting glitch and has no impact on rankings.

Google to hold annual livestream of AdWords, Analytics, DoubleClick announcements May 23

Apr 10, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Says updates will touch on simplified measurement, improved targeting and ways brands are starting to use Google Assistant.

Google announces similar items schema for image search on mobile

Apr 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz New search feature covers small group of product types now, but Google says it will expand in the coming months.

You can submit URLs to Google in Google’s search results

Apr 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google has added a new location to submit URLs to their index. Where is it? In the search results.

6 things to look for in a paid search bidding solution

Apr 10, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot With so many advertisers competing for high demand ad positions and search terms, and with constant fluctuations in the market, figuring out how to optimize your advertising spend within available budgets can be a real challenge. Predictive Search Bidding is a great way to control your costs while increasing your return on investment. Rather than […]

Strategies for capturing ‘made in the USA’ searches

Apr 10, 2017 by Dianna Huff Does your company or client sell American-made products? Columnist Dianna Huff kicks off her three-part series with recommendations for organic and paid search marketers on how to best showcase this quality in organic and paid search results.

Watch this retail space: 2017 retail prediction

Apr 10, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Criteo Google has dominated consumer search for nearly 20 years. While this dominance continues today, there is one area of search where it is losing share rapidly: retail product search. Historically, it’s been one of Google’s biggest moneymakers, with retail search accounting for at least 25 percent of total search revenues. A recent study by BloomReach indicates […]

Mary Pickford Google doodle marks 125th birthday of the ‘Queen of Movies’

Apr 8, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues A celebrated actress, director and producer during the silent film era, Pickford remains one of the most powerful women ever to work in Hollywood.