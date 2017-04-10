Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google link tool bug, product images schema & AdWords livestream
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google working on fixing bug with the Links to Your Site report
Apr 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google Search Console reporting bug leads webmasters to panic over ranking issues. There is no reason to panic — it is just a reporting glitch and has no impact on rankings.
- Google to hold annual livestream of AdWords, Analytics, DoubleClick announcements May 23
Apr 10, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Says updates will touch on simplified measurement, improved targeting and ways brands are starting to use Google Assistant.
- Google announces similar items schema for image search on mobile
Apr 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
New search feature covers small group of product types now, but Google says it will expand in the coming months.
- You can submit URLs to Google in Google’s search results
Apr 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google has added a new location to submit URLs to their index. Where is it? In the search results.
- 6 things to look for in a paid search bidding solution
Apr 10, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
With so many advertisers competing for high demand ad positions and search terms, and with constant fluctuations in the market, figuring out how to optimize your advertising spend within available budgets can be a real challenge. Predictive Search Bidding is a great way to control your costs while increasing your return on investment. Rather than […]
- Strategies for capturing ‘made in the USA’ searches
Apr 10, 2017 by Dianna Huff
Does your company or client sell American-made products? Columnist Dianna Huff kicks off her three-part series with recommendations for organic and paid search marketers on how to best showcase this quality in organic and paid search results.
- Watch this retail space: 2017 retail prediction
Apr 10, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Criteo
Google has dominated consumer search for nearly 20 years. While this dominance continues today, there is one area of search where it is losing share rapidly: retail product search. Historically, it’s been one of Google’s biggest moneymakers, with retail search accounting for at least 25 percent of total search revenues. A recent study by BloomReach indicates […]
- Mary Pickford Google doodle marks 125th birthday of the ‘Queen of Movies’
Apr 8, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
A celebrated actress, director and producer during the silent film era, Pickford remains one of the most powerful women ever to work in Hollywood.
- Take the MarTech survey: Is marketing art or science?
Apr 7, 2017 by Search Engine Land
The phrase “art and science” of marketing gets thrown around a lot. But what does it really mean? What exactly is the art part of marketing, and what is the science? Where are the boundaries between them? Do they overlap? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this subject. Please take this short survey on […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook changes some measurements for Pages’ organic videos
- Three-year long study finds native ad spend jumped 600 percent between 2014 & 2016
- Twitter adds 3rd-party measurement for viewability & audience verification
- 3 steps for retailers to perfect one-to-one customer segmentation
- 5 quick SEO wins for new clients
- E-commerce companies can improve revenue by following these 5 tips
- Mobile engagement just got even more important for marketers. Here’s what you need to be thinking about
- Facebook now has more than 5 million monthly advertisers
- Two new reports: Many consumers afraid of, and confused by, artificial intelligence
- Why it’s time to say goodbye to the ‘r’ in influencer
- Watch this retail space: 2017 retail prediction
- Facebook adds new Estimated Daily Results report, upgrades Delivery Insights
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google accused of ‘extreme’ gender pay discrimination by US labor department, The Guardian
- Seems That I Cause Unnecessary Stress For Googlers, Search Engine Roundtable
Local & Maps
- Spam In, Garbage Out – Why Google’s Recent Paper on Map Spam is Flawed, Mike Blumenthal
- Google Tests Displaying Number Of Reviews Left By Reviewer, Search Engine Roundtable
Link Building
- Google Says If Your Rankings Drop After Disavowing Links, Remove Some Of Those Less Shady Links, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- Google Assistant’s shopping lists are moving to the Home app today, The Verge
- Google is testing a new way of training its AI algorithms directly on your phone, The Verge
SEO
- Google Mobile-First Update Is Coming Soon (Are You Ready?), YouTube
- Why YouTube Can Get You to the Top of Google – Here’s Why #113, Stone Temple
SEM / Paid Search
Search Marketing
- How to Build a Powerful Keyword List for a Thematic PPC Campaign, SEM Rush
- How To Easily Find Traffic Smashing Topic Ideas, Search Engine People
