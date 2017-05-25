Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google link warning, in-store sales & more SEM
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Top 10 agency considerations for marketing automation
May 25, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
You’ve decided to implement a marketing automation platform…great! This white paper from SharpSpring details 10 things your agency should seriously consider before signing on the dotted line. Learn about 10 key questions to ask vendors, such as: Do they require long-term contracts or upfront fees? Are there limits on or extra charges for customer support? […]
- Google warns against misusing links in syndication & large-scale article campaigns
May 25, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
If the primary purpose of distributing content is to gain links, both authors and publishers risk a Google penalty.
- How to compare paid search and organic search without sounding foolish
May 25, 2017 by Andy Taylor
Which search channel is better: paid or organic? Columnist Andy Taylor argues that there is no simple answer to this question, despite what some practitioners may want to believe.
- New Quality Score metrics: What matters most, and how to improve your ads
May 25, 2017 by Kevin Lee
Looking for ways to gain an advantage in paid search? Columnist Kevin Lee has some ideas to increase Quality Score metrics and surpass your competitors.
- Micro-wins: The true secret to AdWords success
May 25, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard
The PPC world is rife with stories of quick wins, hacks and tricks that lead to big gains in paid search performance — but columnist Jacob Baadsgaard notes that the best results with AdWords accounts are often the result of many smaller wins over time.
- Google expands offline attribution and launches in-store sales measurement
May 24, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Google is beefing up offline analytics with more store visitation and sales data.
- Mobile Marketing vs. In-Store Sales: Help! What’s the Correlation?
May 24, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Today’s consumers research products on the go, using their smartphones to find and choose at which nearby business to make a purchase or eat a meal. Most visit the store they select on the same day. Yet most marketers can’t – or don’t – optimize their digital presence or measure the impact of their digital […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Crafting a successful holistic search approach
- The consumer decision journey in the increasingly complex search retail marketplace
- Facebook rolls out software tool to make AMP, Apple News pages more like Instant Articles
- Taboola’s grid of recommended stories is now an infinite, scrolling feed
- The connected channels: All media channels must have defined budgets, priority and cohesive reporting
- How to make ads less adversarial
- AMP ads: Google will convert display ads to AMP, test AMP landing pages for Search ads
- Conversion rate optimization tools coming to AdWords with new integrations
- Facebook and Google have dominated smartphone screens for the past three years
- Compare 6 top content management systems
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- When Will Google Fix My StreetView Image?, Mike Blumenthal
- Google is Testing Hotel Price Tags in Local 3 Pack, Sergey Alakov
- Placemark popups in the new Google Earth, Google Earth Blog
- Yelp Encouraging Use of Special Holiday Hours, Mike Blumenthal
Searching
- Google Testing New People Also Search For Carousel Interface, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Early Results from Split Testing JavaScript for SEO, Distilled
- Google Clarifies That The Noindex Doesn’t Control Rankings, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Confirms Over Optimization Can Eventually Hurt Your Search Rankings, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Does Google Look for Authoritative Search Results?, SEO By The Sea
- How To Generate Signals Of A Quality Web Page, SEM Rush
SEM / Paid Search
- 4 Psychological Tips to Write PPC Ads That Pack a Punch, Search Engine Journal
- 4 Useful Features Hidden in the New AdWords Interface, WordStream
- Content Network sunset in the US market., Bing Ads Blog
- Google Marketing Next 2017 Recap: What You Need to Know for PPC Improvement in 2017, Metric Theory
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.