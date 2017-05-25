Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Top 10 agency considerations for marketing automation

May 25, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot You’ve decided to implement a marketing automation platform…great! This white paper from SharpSpring details 10 things your agency should seriously consider before signing on the dotted line. Learn about 10 key questions to ask vendors, such as: Do they require long-term contracts or upfront fees? Are there limits on or extra charges for customer support? […]

Google warns against misusing links in syndication & large-scale article campaigns

May 25, 2017 by Danny Sullivan If the primary purpose of distributing content is to gain links, both authors and publishers risk a Google penalty.

How to compare paid search and organic search without sounding foolish

May 25, 2017 by Andy Taylor Which search channel is better: paid or organic? Columnist Andy Taylor argues that there is no simple answer to this question, despite what some practitioners may want to believe.

New Quality Score metrics: What matters most, and how to improve your ads

May 25, 2017 by Kevin Lee Looking for ways to gain an advantage in paid search? Columnist Kevin Lee has some ideas to increase Quality Score metrics and surpass your competitors.

Micro-wins: The true secret to AdWords success

May 25, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard The PPC world is rife with stories of quick wins, hacks and tricks that lead to big gains in paid search performance — but columnist Jacob Baadsgaard notes that the best results with AdWords accounts are often the result of many smaller wins over time.

Google expands offline attribution and launches in-store sales measurement

May 24, 2017 by Greg Sterling Google is beefing up offline analytics with more store visitation and sales data.