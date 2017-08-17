Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Pinterest now lets people zoom in on pins, has redesigned visual search icon

Aug 17, 2017 by Tim Peterson Users no longer have to be signed in to Pinterest to use its visual search Chrome extension.

Site optimization or traffic optimization: Which delivers better results?

Aug 17, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard Knowing where to invest in online marketing is crucial for search marketers with limited budgets and resources. Columnist Jacob Baadsgaard explores whether you’re better off investing in higher-quality traffic or conversion optimization.

Dynamic Search Ads pilot in Bing Ads now open to all US advertisers

Aug 17, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Ads are automatically matched to queries based on advertisers’ website content.

Google is testing a new lightweight search app for slow internet networks

Aug 17, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Check out the experimental version of a Google search app designed for slower internet connections that Google is currently testing.

Nailing down ads for the holiday season

Aug 17, 2017 by Thomas Stern E-commerce marketers, are you prepared for the holiday season? Columnist Thomas Stern shares some ideas on where to invest your paid media dollars to maximize holiday sales.