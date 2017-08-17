Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google lite app, Bing dynamic search ads & Pinterest zoom
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Pinterest now lets people zoom in on pins, has redesigned visual search icon
Aug 17, 2017 by Tim Peterson
Users no longer have to be signed in to Pinterest to use its visual search Chrome extension.
- Site optimization or traffic optimization: Which delivers better results?
Aug 17, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Knowing where to invest in online marketing is crucial for search marketers with limited budgets and resources. Columnist Jacob Baadsgaard explores whether you’re better off investing in higher-quality traffic or conversion optimization.
- Dynamic Search Ads pilot in Bing Ads now open to all US advertisers
Aug 17, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Ads are automatically matched to queries based on advertisers’ website content.
- Google is testing a new lightweight search app for slow internet networks
Aug 17, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Check out the experimental version of a Google search app designed for slower internet connections that Google is currently testing.
- Nailing down ads for the holiday season
Aug 17, 2017 by Thomas Stern
E-commerce marketers, are you prepared for the holiday season? Columnist Thomas Stern shares some ideas on where to invest your paid media dollars to maximize holiday sales.
- How important is Google Shopping for retailers?
Aug 17, 2017 by Andy Taylor
Columnist Andy Taylor shares his views on the recent European Commission antitrust ruling against Google and how this might impact retailers that rely on Google Shopping for sales.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- How to get developers to implement SEO recommendations
- Developing YOUR audience targeting strategy
- 3 ways intent data is getting better for B2B marketers
- Facebook will penalize fake videos in latest news feed algorithm update
- Quora launches retargeting for advertisers
- Data is the new currency, but are advertisers spending wisely?
- Facebook offers in-stream-only video ad buys as it looks to rival YouTube, TV
- Tuning into podcast sponsorship, programmatic audio and native audio sponsorships
- Can blockchain satisfy GDPR’s user data protection requirements for targeted ads?
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- 20 top SEO experts & keeping up to date, Optimisey
- Google Calls Algorithm Monitoring Tools Blackhat Scrapers, Search Engine Roundtable
- SEO agency Top Space looks at how seo has changed, Cardiff SEO
Local & Maps
- Help Us Write Barbara Oliver’s Content for the new Google Questions & Answers, Mike Blumenthal
- Street Fight Daily: Google Makes Maps Interactive, Amazon Rolls Out ‘Instant Pickup’, Street Fight
Link Building
- Link building without link building, Branded3
- Ranking your local business part IV: Inbound links, Yoast
Searching
- “Ok Google, tell me a joke”, Google Blog
- Personalizing Search Results at Google, SEO By The Sea
- Answer: Questions about the Yucatán? (#1000), SearchReSearch
SEO
- Google Says They Care About URL & Last Modification Date, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: You Have More Control With Markup Over The Data Highlighter Tool, Search Engine Roundtable
- Understanding the Basics of International ASO (1/3), Mobile Moxie Blog
- What Should You Do When Your Rankings Drop?, Hallam Internet
SEM / Paid Search
- 5 PPC Steps You Should Take Now For a Successful Holiday Season, Metric Theory
- A Beginner’s Guide to Ahrefs for Small-Batch Keyword Research, Distilled
- Home Service Ads Alert – Read this Post, Mike Blumenthal
Search Marketing
- Think You Know Who Your Competition Is? Think Again!, Search Engine Journal
- Utilize Referrals in Google Analytics to Boost Your Display Campaigns, SEM Rush
