Google My Business now lets businesses edit their listings directly in search results

Sep 6, 2017 by Barry Schwartz After months and months of testing, Google is rolling out inline editing in search for local businesses.

Google officially adds AMP based featured snippets to mobile search results

Sep 5, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Now AMP pages can rank in Google’s position zero but Google says AMP is still not a ranking factor.

Top European court’s ruling might embolden US tech companies to challenge regulators

Sep 6, 2017 by Greg Sterling The European Court of Justice rebuked a lower court for failing to properly consider Intel’s arguments in a nearly decade-old case.

Google Analytics adds feature to unify users to Google AMP Cache pages & non-AMP pages

Sep 6, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The AMP Client ID API requires a simple code change to unify users who visit an AMP page from Google mobile search and also view non-AMP pages.

When it ‘can’t answer that,’ Alexa begins recommending third-party skills

Sep 6, 2017 by Greg Sterling The move appears to be an attempt to broaden the device’s utility and better compete with Google’s search capabilities.

Bing Ads now shows remarketing bid adjustment suggestions based on CPA data

Sep 6, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Suggestions are available in the Opportunities tab.

New goodies for online retailers at SMX East

Sep 6, 2017 by Chris Sherman If you’re an online retailer, you’re already ramping up for the busy holiday season ahead. The good news is that Google has rolled out several new features to AdWords to help with your shopping campaigns. As reported by Ginny Marvin on Search Engine Land, the new AdWords features include a new metric, called absolute top […]

20 of Google’s limits you may not know exist

Sep 6, 2017 by Patrick Stox Don’t get caught off guard by limitations you weren’t aware of! Columnist Patrick Stox shares 20 Google limitations that may impact SEO efforts.

Alert! Abnormal organic CTR detected. Automatic detection of poorly performing meta data

Sep 6, 2017 by Paul Shapiro Wondering where to start with increasing your organic click-through rates? Columnist Paul Shapiro shares his process for identifying low-performing organic listings so that you can start testing.