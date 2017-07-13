Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google begins rolling out messaging feature within Google My Business

Jul 12, 2017 by Barry Schwartz You can now message with your customers directly via your Google local panel in mobile search.

Google My Business updates insights email sent to businesses

Jul 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Check out the new, fancy emails Google is sending businesses with analytics for their local listings.

Rand Fishkin to step away from day-to-day operations at Moz

Jul 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Moz’s founder is moving into an advisory role at the company early next year.

Brace yourself: The benefit and shock of analyzing Googlebot crawl spikes via log files [Case Study]

Jul 13, 2017 by Glenn Gabe Site owners really don’t know the full story about who, or what, is crawling their sites until they analyze their server logs. Columnist Glenn Gabe shares a case study that illustrates some insights to be gleaned from a server log file analysis.

Google adds booking for spa and salon appointments from Search & Maps

Jul 13, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The Reserve with Google program makes it possible to book appointments right from Google.

7 features you’ll only find in the new AdWords interface

Jul 13, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers getting used to working in the new UI will find some bonus capabilities.

12 things to know to succeed with Google Posts

Jul 13, 2017 by Joy Hawkins Local businesses, are you utilizing Google Posts? Columnist Joy Hawkins shares her observations from several months of testing this new feature.

