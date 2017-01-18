Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google local pack ads, Bing Ads scheduling & Google Android offline searches
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google testing new look for local inventory ads in place of local pack
Jan 18, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The test is another effort to monetize local queries on mobile.
- Bing Ads rolls out scheduling for ad extensions
Jan 18, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The option to show extensions during store hours or schedule for time-sensitive promotions is available in all markets.
- How artificial intelligence drives PPC automation
Jan 18, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
As artificial intelligence starts to play a bigger role in PPC account management, columnist Frederick Valleys believes we must be vigilant about understanding the capabilities of the systems we’re relying on.
- TripAdvisor adds new enhanced listings products for hotels, restaurants
Jan 18, 2017 by Greg Sterling
New subscription-revenue offerings give more control to hotels and restaurants over review and photo presentation.
- Google Android search app will keep trying your searches when your internet connection is poor
Jan 18, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Don’t you hate it when your phone loses its internet connection and you can’t search for something on Google? Well, Google’s latest Android app makes that experience a lot better.
- Create new possibilities for your SEO & SEM campaigns
Jan 17, 2017 by Search Engine Land
2016 brought incredible developments in both SEO and SEM. From the emergence of AI to search engine algorithm changes, new formats like ETAs, call extensions and voice search, the complexity of managing SEO and SEM has become more complex than ever. And the momentum won’t stop as 2017 brings forth a new wave of opportunities […]
