Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google testing new look for local inventory ads in place of local pack

Jan 18, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The test is another effort to monetize local queries on mobile.

Bing Ads rolls out scheduling for ad extensions

Jan 18, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The option to show extensions during store hours or schedule for time-sensitive promotions is available in all markets.

How artificial intelligence drives PPC automation

Jan 18, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys As artificial intelligence starts to play a bigger role in PPC account management, columnist Frederick Valleys believes we must be vigilant about understanding the capabilities of the systems we’re relying on.

TripAdvisor adds new enhanced listings products for hotels, restaurants

Jan 18, 2017 by Greg Sterling New subscription-revenue offerings give more control to hotels and restaurants over review and photo presentation.

Google Android search app will keep trying your searches when your internet connection is poor

Jan 18, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Don’t you hate it when your phone loses its internet connection and you can’t search for something on Google? Well, Google’s latest Android app makes that experience a lot better.