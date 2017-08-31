Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google local pack mentions, Google Shopping reports & PPC evals
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google local pack tests displaying website mentions matching your query
Aug 30, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google local results is aware of the content on the local business website and may even show the matching keyword in the local pack snippets.
- Google Shopping gets top spot impression share & product diagnostics reporting
Aug 31, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The updates are available in the new AdWords interface.
- Evaluating PPC talent, part 2: The test
Aug 31, 2017 by Brett Middleton
In part 2 of his series on evaluating PPC candidates, columnist Brett Middleton shares some tests you can administer to determine whether a potential hire is a good fit for your business.
- Why microsites aren’t always ideal for SEO
Aug 31, 2017 by Janet Driscoll Miller
Microsites have their uses, but columnist Janet Driscoll Miller argues that they can often create unnecessary headaches for search engine optimization professionals.
- Google My Business fixes week-long reporting bug with photo insights
Aug 31, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google has finally fixed the Google Insights reports in Google My Business.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
