Google local pack tests displaying website mentions matching your query

Aug 30, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google local results is aware of the content on the local business website and may even show the matching keyword in the local pack snippets.

Google Shopping gets top spot impression share & product diagnostics reporting

Aug 31, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The updates are available in the new AdWords interface.

Evaluating PPC talent, part 2: The test

Aug 31, 2017 by Brett Middleton In part 2 of his series on evaluating PPC candidates, columnist Brett Middleton shares some tests you can administer to determine whether a potential hire is a good fit for your business.

Why microsites aren’t always ideal for SEO

Aug 31, 2017 by Janet Driscoll Miller Microsites have their uses, but columnist Janet Driscoll Miller argues that they can often create unnecessary headaches for search engine optimization professionals.