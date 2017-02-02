Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google local knowledge panel testing promotion box

Feb 2, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google is testing a new Google local knowledge panel layout with owners promotions.

Want To Speak At SMX London? Here’s How

Feb 2, 2017 by Chris Sherman The agenda for our upcoming SMX London 2017 show is live and we’ve opened up our “speaking pitch” form for select sessions for the show, taking place on May 23-24, 2017 at etc.venues, 155 Bishopsgate, Liverpool St., London EC2M 3YD. To increase the odds of being selected, be sure to read the agenda. Understand what […]

Methbot, fake news and five other reasons SEM/SEO interest will surge

Feb 2, 2017 by Kevin Lee Columnist Kevin Lee is predicting that 2017 will be another great year for paid search, due in part to events both within and outside of the industry.

Moz Local now provides data from Google My Business

Feb 2, 2017 by Barry Levine The new info allows businesses to directly check what actions customers are taking after Google searches, and how that affects campaigns.

Local search: It’s all about mobile

Feb 2, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard More and more, people are searching for local options on mobile devices — and columnist Jacob Baadsgaard points out that if your business isn’t showing up for those searches, you’re likely missing out.