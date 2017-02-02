Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google local promo box, Moz integration & methbot
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google local knowledge panel testing promotion box
Feb 2, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is testing a new Google local knowledge panel layout with owners promotions.
- Want To Speak At SMX London? Here’s How
Feb 2, 2017 by Chris Sherman
The agenda for our upcoming SMX London 2017 show is live and we’ve opened up our “speaking pitch” form for select sessions for the show, taking place on May 23-24, 2017 at etc.venues, 155 Bishopsgate, Liverpool St., London EC2M 3YD. To increase the odds of being selected, be sure to read the agenda. Understand what […]
- Methbot, fake news and five other reasons SEM/SEO interest will surge
Feb 2, 2017 by Kevin Lee
Columnist Kevin Lee is predicting that 2017 will be another great year for paid search, due in part to events both within and outside of the industry.
- Moz Local now provides data from Google My Business
Feb 2, 2017 by Barry Levine
The new info allows businesses to directly check what actions customers are taking after Google searches, and how that affects campaigns.
- Local search: It’s all about mobile
Feb 2, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard
More and more, people are searching for local options on mobile devices — and columnist Jacob Baadsgaard points out that if your business isn’t showing up for those searches, you’re likely missing out.
- Google AdWords and the conversion blind spot
Feb 1, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Countless marketers and business owners swear by Google’s marketing tools. This is evident in the perennial corporate increases in AdWords pay-per-click (PPC) budgets, and it makes sense. After all, online marketing yields new leads at a rate of 54 percent. But marketers who neglect call tracking are missing a major part of the picture. In […]
