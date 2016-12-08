Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Tweet Google an emoji & it will reply with local search results

Dec 7, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues Tweet an emoji to @Google and you’ll get an immediate reply that includes a quick quip, GIF and link to local search results that correspond to the emoji.

Google brings campaign-level audience targeting to all AdWords advertisers

Dec 8, 2016 by Ginny Marvin The new feature will be a big time-saver.

Why good SEO is strategic

Dec 8, 2016 by Kevin Lee To many on the upper rungs of the corporate ladder, “SEO” is still a geeky term whose effects are considered to be marginal, rather than central to the company’s marketing efforts. Columnist Kevin Lee explains why this view needs to change.

How to use your buyer personas to build your 2017 search marketing budget

Dec 8, 2016 by Jacob Baadsgaard You’ve done your research and created buyer personas — now what? Columnist Jacob Baadsgaard explains how to place financial value on your personas in order to determine your search marketing budget.

Google’s shaky pitch for why advertisers should let Dynamic Search Ads handle queries

Dec 8, 2016 by Andy Taylor The AdWords Help documentation recommends that advertisers not add top-performing queries from Dynamic Search Ads (DSAs) as keywords. Columnist Andy Taylor explores whether that recommendation makes sense.