Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google local tweets, AdWords audience targets & SEO strategies
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Tweet Google an emoji & it will reply with local search results
Dec 7, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues
Tweet an emoji to @Google and you’ll get an immediate reply that includes a quick quip, GIF and link to local search results that correspond to the emoji.
- Google brings campaign-level audience targeting to all AdWords advertisers
Dec 8, 2016 by Ginny Marvin
The new feature will be a big time-saver.
- Why good SEO is strategic
Dec 8, 2016 by Kevin Lee
To many on the upper rungs of the corporate ladder, “SEO” is still a geeky term whose effects are considered to be marginal, rather than central to the company’s marketing efforts. Columnist Kevin Lee explains why this view needs to change.
- How to use your buyer personas to build your 2017 search marketing budget
Dec 8, 2016 by Jacob Baadsgaard
You’ve done your research and created buyer personas — now what? Columnist Jacob Baadsgaard explains how to place financial value on your personas in order to determine your search marketing budget.
- Google’s shaky pitch for why advertisers should let Dynamic Search Ads handle queries
Dec 8, 2016 by Andy Taylor
The AdWords Help documentation recommends that advertisers not add top-performing queries from Dynamic Search Ads (DSAs) as keywords. Columnist Andy Taylor explores whether that recommendation makes sense.
- Get answers to your marketing automation questions
Dec 7, 2016 by Digital Marketing Depot
Got questions about marketing automation? Marketing Land’s B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide has you covered. The 49-page report reviews the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for marketing automation tools. Included in the report are profiles of 13 leading vendors, pricing charts, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Compare 9 leading predictive marketing analytics vendors in this Marketing Land report
- More content, less traffic: part I
- Using shopping assistants to fill your shopping carts, online
- Google restricts TrueView video ad rotation settings to “Optimize for views” only
- New B2B analytics platform called Proof correlates sales results with marketing efforts, despite time lag
- New wave of referrer spam wrecking Google Analytics data
- Sales enablement tools grow up, as Forrester releases first Wave report
- How Oracle Data Cloud’s CMO organized to educate customers in a complex category
- [Podcast] Marketing Land Live #37: Inside holiday e-commerce trends with Joleen Wroten of 360pi
- How you should be leveraging native ads in 2017
- Instagram Story links get 15–25% swipe-through rates for brands, publishers
- Top 10 YouTube ads in November: Clash of Clans ‘Hog Rider’ ranks #1 with 29M views
- Report: 91 percent would use abandoned apps again if disliked issues addressed
- Goal-based bidding: Aligning your SEM strategy to business goals
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Bots – the future of search?, State of Digital
- Upcoming & Recent Google Webmaster Hangouts By Topic, Search Engine Roundtable
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Car Directions Interface: New features revealed, BGR
- 2017 Local Marketing Predictions: Part I, Search, Tidings
- Apple adds ChargePoint EV stations & app links to Maps coverage, appleinsider.com
- Google Flights makes travel planning even easier in Brazil, blog.google
- Google Maps Blue Pins Are For Locations You Searched Near, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- Start building Actions on Google, Google Developers Blog
SEO
- 5 SEO Strategies You Can Implement in Real Life, Search Engine Guide
- Google’s Crawl Budget Works Differently Than You & I Think, Search Engine Roundtable
- What B2B Marketers Need to Know About AMP, KoMarketing
- Why is site structure important?, Yoast
SEM / Paid Search
- 4 Ecommerce Website Features to Improve Your PPC Performance, Metric Theory
- CRO For PPC: Back To The Basics, PPC Hero
- Last-minute PPC Ad Optimization Tips to Increase Retail Sales During the Holidays, Bing Ads Blog
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.