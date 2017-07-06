Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Maps accessibility, Google Posts expire & link problems
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Maps will use crowdsourcing to identify wheelchair-accessible locations
Jul 6, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Anyone can now add accessibility information to places on Google Maps or business listings in search.
- Fix your outbound link problem in a single workday
Jul 6, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya
Worried that poor outbound linking practices are hurting your site? Columnist Pratik Dholakiya shares his method for identifying and fixing these potentially detrimental links — without getting rid of the ones that are helping you.
- 7 most important SEO focus areas for colleges and universities
Jul 6, 2017 by Janet Driscoll Miller
For marketers in the education vertical, columnist Janet Driscoll Miller provides some helpful tips to get your site optimized in time for admissions season.
- Google Posts are removed after 7 days, with one exception
Jul 6, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google has confirmed with Search Engine Land that you need to make sure to keep your Google Posts up to date in order to ensure you have fresh messages in your local panel.
