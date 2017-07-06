Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Maps will use crowdsourcing to identify wheelchair-accessible locations

Jul 6, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Anyone can now add accessibility information to places on Google Maps or business listings in search.

Fix your outbound link problem in a single workday

Jul 6, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya Worried that poor outbound linking practices are hurting your site? Columnist Pratik Dholakiya shares his method for identifying and fixing these potentially detrimental links — without getting rid of the ones that are helping you.

7 most important SEO focus areas for colleges and universities

Jul 6, 2017 by Janet Driscoll Miller For marketers in the education vertical, columnist Janet Driscoll Miller provides some helpful tips to get your site optimized in time for admissions season.