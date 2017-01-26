Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google Maps parking, iProspect report & Google’s spinner
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Maps will tell you how hard it will be to find parking
Jan 26, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Now you can plan enough time not just for driving to your destination but also the time it takes to park at your destination with the Google Maps app.
- The essential guide to pharma SEM
Jan 26, 2017 by Justin Freid
Columnist Justin Freid explains the basics of getting your PPC campaigns up and running in the highly regulated industry of prescription drug advertising.
- Do organic keyword rankings matter anymore?
Jan 26, 2017 by Julian Connors
With all the ways search engine results pages have evolved over the years, columnist Julian Connors explores the question of whether SEO is still a wise investment.
- What’s love got to do with Valentine’s Day?
Jan 26, 2017 by Mona Elesseily
Looking to woo consumers this Valentine’s Day? Columnist Mona Elesseily shares insights from Bing Ads (and her own experience) to help your holiday ads flourish.
- Google “spinner” Easter Egg returns interactive spinning wheel at top of results
Jan 26, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Do a search for the word “spinner” and you’ll get an interactive spinning wheel that lets you choose anywhere from two to twenty numbers.
- iProspect: 2017 mobile CPCs up 26 percent, Shopping spend up 41 percent
Jan 26, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The agency expects to see mobile CPCs rise and CTRs fall as competition and impression volume increase in 2017.
- Bessie Coleman Google doodle celebrates 125th birthday of first African-American female aviator
Jan 26, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Coleman earned the nickname “Queen Bessie” during her career as an exhibition pilot.
- Can you prove social media is working?
Jan 25, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Social media ROI is the topic that will not die because, like it or not, social media is still a bit of a jungle in a world of tidy marketing-tactic cities. It’s hard to navigate, let alone map and measure. This Social ROI Template from Tracx will give you advice on goal-driven analysis and which […]
Be the first to see the updated SMX West agenda
