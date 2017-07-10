Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google menu list, Bing popular content & paid mistakes
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google adds menu tab to restaurants’ local panel
Jul 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is now adding more tab options to the local panel. Not only do we see an overview and reviews tab, but now a menu tab and others.
- Bing adds ‘Popular Content’ search results snippet section
Jul 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Bing has a new carousel snippet feature that shows you the most popular content on the site. Is it too much?
- 5 common mistakes made by B2B paid search novices
Jul 10, 2017 by Pauline Jakober
Looking to incorporate paid search into your B2B marketing mix? Columnist Pauline Jakober provides some advice for starting off on the right foot.
- 4 tips for becoming a content-producing machine and generating more organic traffic
Jul 10, 2017 by Jeremy Knauff
Producing great content is challenging enough, but creating lots of great content on a regular schedule can be overwhelming for many marketers. Contributor Jeremy Knauff lays out a system you can employ to achieve your content creation goals.
- Eva Ekeblad Google doodle celebrates scientist who made flour & alcohol from potatoes
Jul 10, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Born on this date in 1724, Ekeblad was the first woman elected to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
