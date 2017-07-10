Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google adds menu tab to restaurants’ local panel

Jul 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google is now adding more tab options to the local panel. Not only do we see an overview and reviews tab, but now a menu tab and others.

Bing adds ‘Popular Content’ search results snippet section

Jul 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Bing has a new carousel snippet feature that shows you the most popular content on the site. Is it too much?

5 common mistakes made by B2B paid search novices

Jul 10, 2017 by Pauline Jakober Looking to incorporate paid search into your B2B marketing mix? Columnist Pauline Jakober provides some advice for starting off on the right foot.

4 tips for becoming a content-producing machine and generating more organic traffic

Jul 10, 2017 by Jeremy Knauff Producing great content is challenging enough, but creating lots of great content on a regular schedule can be overwhelming for many marketers. Contributor Jeremy Knauff lays out a system you can employ to achieve your content creation goals.