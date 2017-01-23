Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google mobile books, Google Dance & SEM ROI
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Attention search marketers: ALL keywords are branded keywords!
Jan 23, 2017 by Larry Kim
Columnist Larry Kim explains how brand affinity impacts both paid and organic search performance — and how you can use this information to bolster your SEO and PPC campaigns.
- SEM continuity: The ROI-boosting digital marketing concept you’ve never heard of
Jan 23, 2017 by Jeff Eckman & Paul Benson
What is continuity, and how does it apply to our work as search marketers? Contributors Jeff Eckman and Paul Benson share how thinking holistically can improve ROI for your search campaigns.
- Google Dance returns to SMX West
Jan 23, 2017 by Elisabeth Osmeloski
After successfully reviving the famed event for search marketers in 2016, Google once again invites SMX attendees to its Silicon Valley campus for an after-hours networking event on March 22, 2017.
- Google mobile search adds book previews
Jan 23, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
You can now read book previews directly on your smartphone from Google search.
- Ed Roberts activist Google Doodle honors leader of the disability rights movement
Jan 23, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
As an early leader of disability rights, Roberts co-founded World Institute on Disability, the nonprofit organization focused on disability policy, research and consulting.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Google AMP carousels are multiplying!
- 5 more brands launch Super Bowl LI ads: Hyundai, Turbo Tax, Lexus, Avocados from Mexico & Mr. Clean
- Are you writing too much content?
- Amplero enlists machine learning to leverage influencer marketing
- Brandwatch now offers three-year searches of Unlimited Historical Data
- How audience profiling, based on real-time online customer interactions, reveals the faces in the crowd
- Announcing the Stackie & Hackie Awards for MarTech San Francisco 2017
- Women’s March a reminder of the incredible viral power of Facebook
- Survey: Mobile devices eclipse PC usage and, in a surprise, drive more conversions
- Twitter forces people to follow @POTUS, @FLOTUS & @VP accounts
